KMLE Nation's Top 5 Cole Swindell Songs!
Do You Know What They Are?
Did You Know that Cole Swindell has written songs for Florida Georgia Line, Craig Campbell, Luke Bryan, and More!? We know Cole has a lot of songs out there so we asked KMLE Nation the question: What are the Top 5 Cole Swindell Songs and the results are in! Here are the Top 5 Cole Swindell songs according to KMLE Nation!
Number 5 - Hope You Get Lonely Tonight
Number 4 - Middle of a Memory
Number 3 - Chillin' It
Number 2 - Break Up in the End
Number 1 - You Should Be Here
Do You Think We Missed One? Tell Us Your Favorite Cole Swindell Song Below!
Photo Credit belongs to Kevin Winter