KMLE Nation's Top 5 Cole Swindell Songs!

Did You Know that Cole Swindell has written songs for Florida Georgia Line, Craig Campbell, Luke Bryan, and More!? We know Cole has a lot of songs out there so we asked KMLE Nation the question: What are the Top 5 Cole Swindell Songs and the results are in! Here are the Top 5 Cole Swindell songs according to KMLE Nation!

Number 5 - Hope You Get Lonely Tonight

Video of Cole Swindell - Hope You Get Lonely Tonight

Number 4 - Middle of a Memory

Video of Cole Swindell - Middle Of A Memory (Official Music Video)

Number 3 - Chillin' It

Video of Cole Swindell - Chillin&#039; It (Official Video)

Number 2 - Break Up in the End

Video of Cole Swindell - &quot;Break Up In The End&quot; (Official Music Video)

Number 1 - You Should Be Here

Video of Cole Swindell - You Should Be Here (Official Music Video)

Do You Think We Missed One? Tell Us Your Favorite Cole Swindell Song Below!

Photo Credit belongs to Kevin Winter