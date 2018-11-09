KMLE COUNTRY THUNDER is bigger and better than ever in 2019 with an incredible line up of superstars including Dierks Bentley, Tim McGraw, Brett Eldredge, Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborn, Trace Adkins, High Valley, LONESTAR, Clay Walker, Restless Heart, Brandon Lay, Abby Anderson, Hunter Brothers, Williams & Ree and more to be announced!

KEEP CHECKING BACK… MORE ARTISTS TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON!

Four-day passes are available! And don’t forget, in order to enter the campgrounds, a 4-day admission wristband is required. For more info on tickets or for any of your Country Thunder needs, please visit CountryThunder.com or call 1-866-388-0007.