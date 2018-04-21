Kid Friendly Options for Teacher Walkout

Arizona teachers will be holding a statewide walkout this week and that will undoubtedly affect many parents in the Valley. If your kids are unable to attend school and you’re looking for other options, here are just a few of the organizations in the Valley that are offering some alternatives.

Arizona Animal Welfare League

The #AnimalsForEd Camp is open to 1st through 8th grade students from 9am-4pm, April 26th. More camps may be added if walk out continues. Camp fee is $55 and advance registration is required. Contact AAWL at 602.273.6852 or visit aawl.org.

Arizona Humane Society

The Arizona Humane Society will be offering a day camp where kids can explore the world of animals on Thursday, April 26th from 8am – 4pm. Registration fee is $50. You can contact AHS at 602.997.7585 or visit azhumane.org.

Arizona Science Center

Arizona Science Center is offering full-day camp programming for kindergarten through 5th-grade students from 9am – 4pm for the duration of the teacher walkout. You can contact the Arizona Science Center at 602.716.2000 or visit azscience.org.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix

Beginning on Thursday Clubs will be open from 8am – 6pm. There will be a $20 per day fee for non-members, based on available space. Lunch and snacks will be served. You can contact the BGCMP Program Services Center at 602.954.8182 or visit bgcmp.org.

Valley of the Sun YMCA

Beginning Thursday the Valley of the Sun YMCA will offer a variety of activities for your children, including a morning and afternoon snack. Children must be registered ahead of time. You can contact the YMCA at 602.404.9622 or visit valleyymca.org.