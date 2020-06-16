Gunner and Cheyenne Daily Show Podcast 6/16

Set an alarm and wake up with Gunner & Cheyenne weekday mornings 5:30am to 10am on KMLE Country 107.9! Miss part of the show? Catch up here!

(7:50) Dennis in Mesa wondering how Gunner is doing now that he is bald.



(11:20) One Big Trivia Game: Team Gunner vs. Team Cheyenne



(16:35) Cheyenne will tell you what's buzzin In KMLE Country



(22:30) Our listener Annette calls us to offer words of support for Gunner and his family. She is a Wilms Tumor survivor.



(25:00) Cheyenne announces she's supporting Gunner's daughter Taytem by shaving her head.



(27:00) Gunner's I Love You Man: Gunner calls a towing company asking for a toe.



(29:15) At what age do you start turning into your father? What do you do that he does?



(46:18) Masterpiece Theatre Can you guess what movie we are acting out?



(51:42) ASU Student Kylie tells you how you can make a difference in The Valley AND get paid for it.



(57:57) Gunner's I Love You Man: Gunner calls a sub shop wondering why sub sandwiches are called sub sandwiches?