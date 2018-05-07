WATCH: Carrie Underwood's “Cry Pretty” Music Video

Carrie Underwood’s powerful new single, “Cry Pretty,” now has an incredible music video to go along with the track.



In the video we see Carrie crying in front of the mirror and even crying in the shower before she makes her triumphant return to the stage. In fact, we see her wearing the same teary makeup that she wore at the ACM Awards last month.



The music video premiered during Sunday night’s (May 6) American Idol broadcast on ABC.



Cry Pretty is the title track from Underwood’s upcoming album. Cry Pretty will drop on September 14.

