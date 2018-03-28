SOUND OFF: Did You Like the Premiere of 'Roseanne' Last Night?

After months of anticipation, it finally arrived! The Roseanne revival premiered on ABC last night (March 27). Based on what we saw on our Facebook and Twitter feeds, it felt like ALL of our friends were watching the show last night during its premiere.



In fact, early estimates show that the show had some VERY impressive ratings. The program had about 18.2 million viewers, according to published reports.



Most fans seemed to enjoy last night's premiere, based on what we saw on our social media feeds. It was not an easy task for the show, which went off the air nearly 20 years ago.



The show is getting a bit too topical, and has a lot of references to the season that shouldn’t have been. Chemistry is still strong as ever, though. #Roseanne — Dr. Q (@QuizzicalOne) March 28, 2018

In fact, many fans seemed to notice that the entire cast still "had it."Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8pm ET/7pm CT on ABC.