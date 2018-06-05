Miss America Ends Swimsuit and Evening Wear Competition

Miss America is dropping its famous swimsuit and evening wear competitions. In fact, contestants won't be judged on their physical appearance at all.



Miss America Board of Directors Chair Gretchen Carlson made the announcement Tuesday on ABC’s Good Morning America.



“We are no longer a pageant,” Carlson, a former Miss America herself, said. "We will no longer judge our candidates on their outward physical appearance. That's huge.”



We’re changing out of our swimsuits and into a whole new era #byebyebikini #MissAmerica2019 pic.twitter.com/08Y7jLFxhs — Cara Mund (@MissAmerica) June 5, 2018