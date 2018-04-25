LIST: What's Leaving Netflix in May?
Get your binge on! It's the last call on these movies.
April 25, 2018
"April showers bring may flowers," but the end of April also brings the last chance to binge watch some of your favorite TV shows and movies on Netflix.
Yes, it's your last chance to stream movies like Bridget Jones's Diary, Ocean's Eleven, and High School Musical!
Here's a look at the list of titles that will be leaving Netflix in May:
Leaving May 1
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Casper
- Chappie
- Charlotte’s Web
- Field of Dreams
- GoodFellas
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Sahara
- Silent Hill
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- The Hurt Locker
- To Rome With Love
- To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Leaving May 2
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Beauty & the Briefcase
- Cadet Kelly
- Camp Rock
- Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
- Cow Belles
- Cyberbully
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World
- Frenemies
- Geek Charming
- Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas
- Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
- High School Musical
- High School Musical 2
- Jump In!
- Lemonade Mouth
- Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 – 2
- My Fake Fiancé
- Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
- Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1-4
- Princess Protection Program
- Princess: A Modern Fairytale
- Read It and Weep
- Revenge of the Bridesmaids
- Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
- Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1-2
- StarStruck
- Teen Spirit
- The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1-5
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
- Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
Leaving May 7
- The Host
Leaving May 12
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Leaving May 30
- Disney’s The Jungle Book