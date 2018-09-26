The New Creed Trailer Will Give you Chills [VIDEO]

The first Creed movie was an unexpected smash and in my opinion, should have been nominated for best picture at the Oscars. They just released the new trailer for Creed 2 and it looks even better than the first. The best part... there is the return of one of the most infamous movie villains ever. I can't wait! The trailer gave me chills and you can watch below for yourself to see why.

Video of CREED 2 Trailer #2