The New Creed Trailer Will Give you Chills [VIDEO]
The first Creed was amazing and the sequel bring back the past and some chills
September 26, 2018
The first Creed movie was an unexpected smash and in my opinion, should have been nominated for best picture at the Oscars. They just released the new trailer for Creed 2 and it looks even better than the first. The best part... there is the return of one of the most infamous movie villains ever. I can't wait! The trailer gave me chills and you can watch below for yourself to see why.