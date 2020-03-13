Phoenix Events Affected by Coronavirus – Update 3-13-20

Cancellation Update as of 3/13/20 11:00am

With the recent COVID-19 outbreak, many events in the Phoenix area have been canceled. Here is the latest update on what is planned, canceled or postponed:

3/12/20 - 3/14/20 - Disney On Ice

Location: Talking Stick Arena

Status: CANCELLED

https://talkingstickresortarena.com/events/march-disney-on-ice/

3/13/20 - 3/15/20 - Ostrich Festival

Location: Tumbleweed Park

Status: ACTIVE, however 98° has pulled out of their performance on 3/13 and the festival is now opening at 2:00pm on 3/13

https://ostrichfestival.com/

3/13/20 - 3/13/20 - Yuma Airshow

Location: MCAS Yuma

Status: CANCELLED

http://www.yumaairshow.com/

3/13/20 - Neon Rodeo - Country Dance Party

Location: The Van Buren

Status: CANCELLED

https://www.thevanburenphx.com/

3/14/20 - Kidtopia AZ

Location: Gilbert Civic Center

Status: POSTPONED

New Date: 11/14/20

kidtopiaaz.com

3/14/20 - Irish Fountain Fest

Location: Fountain Hills

Status: CANCELLED

https://www.experiencefountainhills.org/p/events/irishfest

3/14/20 - 3/15/20 - Italian Festival of Arizona

Location: Downtown Phoenix

Status: POSTPONED

New Dates: 10/17/20 - 10/18/20

https://www.italianfestivalaz.com/

3/14/20 - 3/15/20 - Arizona Aloha Festival

Location: Tempe Beach Park

Status: CANCELLED

http://www.azalohafest.org/

3/15/20 - JoJo Siwa

Location: Gila River Arena

Status: POSTPONED

New Date: 6/10/20

http://www.gilariverarena.com/events/detail/jojo-siwa

3/17/20 - Andre Rieu

Location: Talking Stick Arena

Status: POSTPONED

https://talkingstickresortarena.com/events/andre-rieu/​

3/20/20 - Pride Run

Location: Phoenix

Status: CANCELLED

https://priderunseries.com/events/phoenix/

3/20/20 - Grouplove

Location: The Van Buren

Status: POSTPONED

New Date: TBD

https://www.thevanburenphx.com/events/10300055/postponed-grouplove/

3/21/20 - Gilbert Pizza Festival

Location: Civic Center Park

Status: POSTPONED

New Date: TBD

https://www.gilbertpizzafest.com/

3/21/20 - 3/22/20 - The Luke Days 2020 Airshow

Location: Luke Air Force Base

Status: CANCELLED

https://www.luke.af.mil/Luke-Days-2020/

3/28/20 - Zac Brown Band

Location: Ak-Chin Pavilion

Status: POSTPONED

New Date: TBD

https://zacbrownband.com/pages/tour-dates​

3/29/20 - Celine Dion

Location: Gila River Arena

Status: POSTPONED

New Date: TBD

http://www.gilariverarena.com/events/detail/celine-dion

3/29/20 - 3/21/20 - Cirque Du Soleil

Location: Findlay Toyota Center

Status: CANCELED

New Date: TBD

https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/axel

3/30/20 - Rage Against The Machine

Location: Gila River Arena

Status: POSTPONED

New Date: TBD

http://www.gilariverarena.com/events/detail/rageagainstthemachine

4/1/20 - Rage Against The Machine

Location: Gila River Arena

Status: POSTPONED

New Date: TBD

http://www.gilariverarena.com/events/detail/rageagainstthemachine-2

4/3/20 - Nick Cannon Presents: Wild N' Out Live

Location: Gila River Arena

Status: POSTPONED

New Date: TBD

http://www.gilariverarena.com/events/detail/nick-cannon-presents-wild-n-out-live-1

4/3/20 - 4/5/20 - The Format

Location: The Van Buren

Status: POSTPONED

New Date: 7/25/20 - 7/27/20

https://www.thevanburenphx.com/

4/11/20 - Pearl Jam

Location: Gila River Arena

Status: POSTPONED

New Date: TBD

http://www.gilariverarena.com/events/detail/pearljam

OTHER ATTRACTIONS:

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix

Status: CLOSED

Duration: Through 3/31/20

https://www.sixflags.com/phoenix

PHOENIX SPORTS:

Phoenix Rising

Status: SUSPENDED

Duration: Minimum of 30 days

https://www.phxrisingfc.com/

Arizona Coyotes

Status: Suspended

Duration: UFN

https://www.nhl.com/coyotes

Phoenix Suns

Status: Suspended

Duration: UFN

https://www.nba.com/suns/

Arizona Diamondbacks

Status: Postponed

Duration: UFN

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks

