Phoenix Area School Districts Close Due to Coronavirus - UPDATED 3-13-20

Current as of 3/13/20 8:00pm.

Many schools in the area have recently announced closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Below is a list of all of the current closures:

Creighton School District

Status: CLOSED

Duration: Until 3/21/20

http://www.creightonschools.org/community/coronavirus_communication

Gilbert Public Schools

Status: CLOSED

Duration: TFN

https://www.gilbertschools.net

Phoenix Union High School District

Status: CLOSED

Duration: Until 3/21/20

https://www.phoenixunion.org

Litchfield Elementary School District

Status: CLOSED

Duration: TFN

https://www.lesd.k12.az.us

Tolleson Union High School District

Status: CLOSED

Duration: 3/27/20

https://www.tuhsd.org

Isaac School District

Status: CLOSED

Duration: 3/30/20

https://www.isaacschools.org

Roosevelt School District No. 66

Status: CLOSED

Duration: TFN

https://az01901084.schoolwires.net

AMERICAN LEADERSHIP ACADEMY

Status: CLOSED

Duration: 3/23/20

https://www.alaschools.org

GREAT HEARTS ACADEMIES

Status: CLOSED

Duration: 3/20/20

https://www.greatheartsamerica.org

TEMPE UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT

Status: CLOSED

Duration: TFN

https://www.tempeunion.org

MADISON SCHOOL DISTRICT

Status: CLOSED

Duration: TFN

https://madisonaz.org

TEMPE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 3

Status: CLOSED

Duration: TFN

https://www.tempeschools.org

OSBORN SCHOOL DISTRICT

Status: CLOSED

Duration: TFN

http://www.osbornnet.org

KYRENE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Status: CLOSED

Duration: 3/20/20

https://www.kyrene.org

CARTWRIGHT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Status: CLOSED

Duration: TFN

http://csd83.org

ALHAMBRA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Status: CLOSED

Duration: TFN

https://www.alhambraesd.org​