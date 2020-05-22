Matt Stell Talks Basketball, Cars, Guitars and a Crazy Story

May 22, 2020
Jared
Country
Interview
Music

Matt Stell talks with Jared Marshall about basketball, cars, guitars, and shares a crazy story about meeting Mark Cuban while sitting on the floor at a Dallas Mavericks game.

Matt Stell
Country Music
country interview
interview