Jared's Daughter Goes to The White House [VIDEO]

You may have seen my daughter in the news... she created a video about getting bullied that went viral that led to her getting invited to the White House earlier this week. When her mother and I learned of her getting bullied at school, our hearts were shattered. She wanted to make a video as a release, using post-it notes covered in the insults that she was "wearing." Since the video went viral, she has been all over the news, been a guest speaker at several events, had a job with a Hollywood production company and most recently, been invited to The White House to meet the President and the First Lady. Join us on our trip to our Nations Capital as Kalani goes to Washington.

Video of Jared Marshall&#039;s Daughter Goes to the White House