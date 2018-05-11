Jared's Daughter Goes to The White House [VIDEO]

Jared's daughter got invited to meet the First Lady

May 11, 2018
Jared

You may have seen my daughter in the news... she created a video about getting bullied that went viral that led to her getting invited to the White House earlier this week. When her mother and I learned of her getting bullied at school, our hearts were shattered. She wanted to make a video as a release, using post-it notes covered in the insults that she was "wearing." Since the video went viral, she has been all over the news, been a guest speaker at several events, had a job with a Hollywood production company and most recently, been invited to The White House to meet the President and the First Lady. Join us on our trip to our Nations Capital as Kalani goes to Washington.

Tags: 
Jared
Jared Marshall
Marshall
White House
White
House

