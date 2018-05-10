Jared Marshall is Pregnant [VIDEO]

For Mother's Day, I wanted to do something special. So, I decided to do something that all the mothers in my life and in the KMLE Nation have done that I never could... be pregnant! For 24 hours I was pregnant and I captured the experience on my latest Vlog. 24 hours of sweating, back pains, heartburn and having to pee every 10 minutes. It was an amazing experience and I have even a greater appreciation for my wife... the mother of my three children.

Video of Wanna Touch My Belly - Jared Marshall is Pregnant!