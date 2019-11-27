Introducing the Hairy and Married Podcast
Two Hairy and Married men share their experiences navigating the minefield that is marriage
November 27, 2019
JP is a newlywed and just getting used to navigating married life. Jared has
been married for 13 years with 3 kids and has made all the mistakes on can
make (including getting his wife jumper cables for Christmas). Both outkicked
their coverage when it comes to spouses, but is Jared really the best person
to be giving this young impressionable husband marriage advice?