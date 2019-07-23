You Could Help to Save a 2-Year-Olds Life

As a parent, I couldn't imagine having to deal with the news that my child was diagnosed with a disease. A disease that sees 95% of children with it not make it past the age of 2-years-old. This is what Maise and her family are dealing with. Maisie has been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 (SMAT1), affecting the muscles making it difficult to impossible to move, eat and even breath.

The good news is that there is now an FDA approved treatment for this disease that has already shown results. The bad news is that it costs almost $2.2M and is not covered under insurance at this time (Insurance companies are looking to cover it, but Maisie doesn't have that kind of time).

Maisie is getting treated in Denver Colorado as Rocky Mountain Children's Hospital. Maisie's family also has many connections to Phoenix, with many of them doing what they can to help, including reaching out to the community. They have created a Go Fund Me page to help raise as much of the $2.2M that they can. They are also hosting a benefit concert in Phoenix on August 24th. Do a little, do a lot... but what would you do if you were in this situation? There are several links below to learn more about Maisie and her family as well as SMA Type 1 and the treatment that they are so desperate for.

See Evelyn's story, she was also diagnosed with SMA Type 1 and is now 4-year-old after receiving the one-time gene therapy that Maisie is hoping to receive. <CLICK HERE>

