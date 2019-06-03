Does Chris Lane Kiss on the First Date? [VIDEO]
Chris Lane took BP with the Arizona Diamondbacks and took some time to talk with Jared Marshall
June 3, 2019
Chris Lane was in town to perform with Brad Paisley and Riley Green... but before he took the stage, he took some swings with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He also took some time to talk with Jared Marshall about his new song answering some questions all the ladies want to know. He also got quizzed on how well he knows Minor Leauge Baseball.
Ready for my call up to the Show! Major thanks to the @dbacks for letting me take a few swings #mlb #azdiamondbacks