Arizona Governor Works With Boys & Girls Clubs During Coronavirus Pandemic

With many students in Arizona being affected by the COVID-19 school closures, Governor Doug Ducey is teaming up with the Boy & Girls Clubs Arizona Alliance to offer emergency operational funding.

State funding will now compensate the Boys & Girls Clubs so that they can provide assistance to Arizona families in need.

In addition, they will also be accepting private donations from foundations, corporations, and individuals.

Ducey said their top priority is protecting public health and safety. He also stated that his office will be working closely with partners of the non-profit, faith-based and education communities - such as the Boys & Girls Club - to make available childcare options and assistance to families who need it.

The Boys & Girls Clubs in Arizona will now extend their hours for their youth development program to accommodate those who are impacted by school closures.

There will also be service delivery priorities in place for working families needing childcare, and healthcare employees, public safety and essential service workers.

The Memorandum of Understanding between the State of Arizona and the Boys & Girls Club Arizona Alliance comes into force Monday, March 16 through May 1, 2020.