8 Country Shows, 1 Megaticket - 2020

The 2020 Country MEGATICKET IS HERE!



Powered by the Arizona Lottery the 2020 COUNTRY MEGATICKET has announced and we cannot be more excited about these EIGHT SHOWS coming to The Valley! The MEGATICKET gives you the opportunity to see ALL EIGHT SHOWS at Ak-Chin Pavilion and will be available for a limited time only and go on sale Friday, Jan 24th at 10am... While Supplies Last

Shows on the Megaticket are:

Friday, May 22: Lady Antebellum with Special Guests Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae

Friday, June 19: Sugarland

Sunday, June 28: Chris Young with Special Guests Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith

Thursday, July 30: Kenny Chesney with Special Guests Michael Franti & Spearhead

Friday, August 7: Thomas Rhett with Special Guests Cole Swindell and HARDY

Friday, August 14: Tim McGraw with Special Guests Midland and Ingrid Andress

Friday, September 18: Jason Aldean with Special Guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver

Saturday, October 10: Rascal Flatts Farewell Tour