We Want to See What You're Carving on Your Pumpkins This Year!
October 12, 2018
We all know that pumpkin carving is a spooky art form and we want you to share with us what your Jack-O-Lanterns look like this year!
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
13 Oct
Deer Valley High School Car Show Deer Valley High School
13 Oct
White Cane Walk Foundation for Blind Children
13 Oct
Jimmy Buffett Talking Stick Resort Arena
19 Oct
Aaron Watson Denim & Diamonds Mesa
20 Oct
Care Fund’s 4th Annual Desert Sky Gala Fairmont Scottsdale Princess