Looking for something fun to do this season? We've got you covered.
Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly event for the kids, or prefer to have the living daylights freaked out of you, there’s something for everyone on our list of fun things to do this season – haunted houses, pumpkin patches, and more. Check it out!
Fear Farm
October 19 - November 3
Fear Farm is the largest outdoor haunted attraction in the valley, with 30 acres of pure terror.
Location: 2209 N. 99th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
CLICK HERE for more.
Scarizona Scaregrounds
October 19 - November 3
Scarizona Scaregrounds welcomes you and yours to many great times of energy-filled fun with a dash of horror and malice in there as well!
Location: 1901 N Alma School Rd. Mesa, AZ 85201
CLICK HERE for more.
13th Floor Haunted House
October 19 - October 31
Explore the legend of the 13th Floor at one of the most horrifying haunted house experiences ever.
Location: 2814 W. Bell Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85053
CLICK HERE for more.
The Outbreak at Schnepf Farms
October 19 - October 28
The Outbreak is turning people into the undead - ZOMBIES! – and hundreds of brave zombie fighters are needed!
Location: 24610 S Rittenhouse Rd. Queen Creek, AZ 85142
CLICK HERE for more.
AZ Field of Screams at Tolmachoff Farms
October 19 – October 27
Don’t be afraid to enter the corn field that was planted over an old forgotten cemetery.
Location: 5726 N. 75th Ave. Glendale, AZ. 85303
CLICK HERE for more.
PoeFest at the Ghost Lounge
October 19 - October 31
Experience the madness and terror of Edgar Allan Poe at this frightful festival held at the Hotel San Carlos Ghost Lounge.
Location: 202 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004
CLICK HERE for more.
Sanctum of Horror and The Breach at Superstition Springs Mall
October 19 - October 31
Enter with caution, as the creatures who reside here will sense your presence and you may be consumed by darkness.
Location: 6555 East Southern Avenue Mesa, AZ 85206
CLICK HERE for more.
Arizona State Fair
October 19 – October 28
Make new memories, sample something deep fried on a stick, and catch a great concert at the annual event.
Location: 1826 W. McDowell Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85007
CLICK HERE for more.
Pumpkin Days and Corn Maze at Tolmachoff Farms
October 19 - November 4
Experience the ultimate holiday outing where there is something for the whole family at Tolmachoff Farms.
Location: 5726 N. 75th Ave. Glendale, AZ. 85303
CLICK HERE for more.
Corn Maze and Fall Festival at Vertuccio Farms
October 19 - November 4
Find the perfect pumpkin, or find your way out of this year’s Keys to Success corn maze at the annual event.
Location: 4011 S. Power Road, Mesa, AZ USA 85212
CLICK HERE for more.
Schnepf Farms Pumpkin and Chili Party
October 19 - October 28
Enjoy some great food, fun rides, and entertaining shows at the annual Pumpkin and Chili Party.
Location: 24610 South Rittenhouse Rd. Queen Creek, Arizona 85142
CLICK HERE for more.
Enchanted Pumpkin Garden at Carefree Desert Gardens
October 19 - October 28
Location: 101 Easy Street, Carefree AZ 85377
Halloween invades the town of Carefree in the form of whimsical pumpkin carvings once again this year.
CLICK HERE for more.
Rocker 7 Farm Patch Festival
October 19 - October 28
Pick your own pumpkin, and enjoy the fresh autumn air at the Rocker 7 Farm Patch Festival.
Location: 19601 W Broadway Rd. Buckeye, AZ 85326
CLICK HERE for more.
MacDonald’s Ranch Pumpkin Patch
September 29 - October 31
Explore the ins and outs of the Hay Maze, take a Western Hayride, and Roam the Old Western Town at the annual event.
Location: 26540 N Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85255
CLICK HERE for more.