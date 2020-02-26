Watch How Just The Way Is Absolutely Beautiful

Oh wow Parmalee and Blanco Brown! This music video is absolutely beautiful! It's filled with girls & women of all shapes, sizes, and persuasions.

Watch it here:

Parmalee AND Brett Eldredge will be at our KMLE COUNTRY DOUBLE HEADER March 6th!

You can buy tickets to our show at The Pool at Talking Stick Resort here: https://kmle1079.radio.com/hosts/kmles-country-double-header