Watch How Just The Way Is Absolutely Beautiful

Parmalee and Blanco Brown + these women are about to = goosebumps

February 26, 2020
Gunner & Cheyenne
Gunner & Cheyenne
Parmalee
Categories: 
Entertainment

Oh wow Parmalee and Blanco Brown! This music video is absolutely beautiful! It's filled with girls & women of all shapes, sizes, and persuasions.

Watch it here:

Parmalee AND Brett Eldredge will be at our KMLE COUNTRY DOUBLE HEADER March 6th!

You can buy tickets to our show at The Pool at Talking Stick Resort here: https://kmle1079.radio.com/hosts/kmles-country-double-header

 

 

Tags: 
Parmalee
Blanco Brown
Just The Way
KMLE
kmle country
Double Header
phoenix
AZ
arizona