Lauren Akins Talks to Gunner & Cheyenne About Her New Book

Lauren is Thomas Rhett's better half. She talks about her book and so much more!

August 25, 2020
Gunner & Cheyenne Show
Gunner & Cheyenne
Gunner and Cheyenne
Lauren Akins. Some know her as the wife of Thomas Rhett. He calls her "his hero." We love Thomas and Lauren's love! If you follow Lauren Akins on Instagram you'll see why she's such a sweetheart. Gunner & Cheyenne talk to her about her new book that's out. It's called Live in Love that's available on her website here. Lauren has so much great advice and life experience! Hope you enjoy our interview.

