Lauren Akins Talks to Gunner & Cheyenne About Her New Book

Lauren Akins. Some know her as the wife of Thomas Rhett. He calls her "his hero." We love Thomas and Lauren's love! If you follow Lauren Akins on Instagram you'll see why she's such a sweetheart. Gunner & Cheyenne talk to her about her new book that's out. It's called Live in Love that's available on her website here. Lauren has so much great advice and life experience! Hope you enjoy our interview.

Related: Follow Gunner and Cheyenne on Instagram!