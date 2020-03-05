Inspirational Words From Alex Trebek

“If we take it just one day at a time with a positive attitude... anything is possible.” -Alex Trebek

This man has been through hell. Stage 4 pancreatic cancer sounds like one of the worst things that can happen to you. Yet, Alex is still smiling and doing what he loves. It’s super inspiring watching him go about his day like nothing is wrong. Cheers to you Alex... and the kind of character you possess!

(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)