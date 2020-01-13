How To Help Families and Animals in Australia

So the Australian bushfires have been burning for months and it's not ending any time soon. They've taken the lives of many families and firefighters. They've also destroyed hundreds of homes. It's the worst fire in Australian history. Volunteer firefighters are working around the clock to do EVERYTHING they can to help. Now Australia is dropping thousands of veggies from helicopters for hungry animals escaping bushfires.

Here's what we can do to help:

Here's a Link to Help Families rebuild their homes and help pay bills:

https://donate.vinnies.org.au/appeals-nsw/vinnies-nsw-bushfire-appeal-nsw

Donate To The Austrialian Red Cross:

https://www.redcross.org.au/campaigns/disaster-relief-and-recovery-donat...

Salvation Army Australia

https://www.salvationarmy.org.au/donate/make-a-donation/donate-online/?a...

Help The Animals:

https://www.wires.org.au/