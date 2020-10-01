Gunner & Cheyenne's Sober October

Here's the link to join our team: https://give.bcrf.org/team/320756

If you are here and are willing to make the commitment with us to be sober in October for Breast Cancer Awareness, head to Facebook.com and find our sober October profile picture from.

--- Go to your profile, click edit photo, click picture frame, search "sober October", scroll until you find the Gunner and Cheyenne Frame.

Our individual team members have combined digital forces to create this awesome fundraising team. Together we will raise more money for The Breast Cancer Research Foundation than we ever could alone!

Want to help? Support by making a donation to our team. The process is fast, easy, and secure... and you can be sure that it will benefit a great cause!