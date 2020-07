Tuesday, July 7th

(18:08) What are some good food challenges around Arizona?

(47:30) Someone in KMLE Nation asks if he can take Cheyenne on a date.

(22:30) What was the rule you remembered in your house growing up?

(25:28) A Brand New I Love You Man where Gunner calls some breweries.

