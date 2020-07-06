Gunner and Cheyenne Daily Show Replay 7/6
(5:58) Will the guys or the ladies be victorous on "One Big Trivia Game?"
(21:00) A brand new "I Love You Man" where Gunner calls a couple of lumber yards.
(51:26) Gunner's I Love You Man Gunner calls a cab company looking for a lost hotdog.
(47:00) Who's a better driver mommy or daddy?
(42:00) Masterpiece theatre. What Movie are we acting out?
(34:10) What are you favorite country songs that have Arizona or an Arizona city in them?
(29:45) Is the dog saying "No I won't be miserable?"
(12:30) There's an aggressive Karen in Scottsdale?
(10:10) Will there be fall out for the local fitness owner not following guidelines?
