Gunner and Cheyenne Daily Show Replay 7/14

Arizona is hot... but also is your tap water unusually hot? We're excited to be talking to Walker Hayes at 2PM today on our KMLE 1079 FB Live! A Little girl has a very real meltdown that we all can relate to. We figure out "What Is Wrong with People." Will Team Cheyenne get a Win over Team Gunner today in One Big Trivia Game? Where do you keep your thermostat at? What lame excuse did an ex use to blow you off? Thanks for the calls that helped make Cheyenne feel better.

(26:40) Gunner's Brand New I Love You Man. Gunner wants to buy a black belt, just not work for it. (51:00) Masterpiece Theatre What movie are we acting out?

