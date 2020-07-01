Gunner and Cheyenne Daily Show Replay 7/1
Miss any part of today's show? Catch up here!
(0:01) Find out how Cheyenne's visit to Washington went. Also, how did Gunner's trip to Vegas go?Listen Live Now on KMLE Country 107.9
(4:30) Producer JP went to the Garth Drive In Concert Over the weekend and went against his own advice of living in the moment.
(7:15) One Big Trivia Game. THE LADIES OR THE FELLAS... WHO YOU GOT?
(11:25) Oh wow... some businesses aren't following Gov. Ducey's orders to shut down for 30 days and they are getting fined.
(15:15) It's Producer JP's Birthday Song Of The Week. Michelle from Peoria requested a song for her husband Mike.
(18:35) What sucks about getting old? KMLE nation has some honest responses that'll make you laugh.
(21:40) Gunner's I Love You Man: Rapid Fire I Love You Mans until he get some love back. How long will it take?
(32:00) Find out what America the beautiful sounds like on rumble strips.
(41:00) What was your first job and how was it?
(48:32) Mary had the funniest phone call of the day!
(54:00) Gunner's I Love You Man: Will he get an "I love you back" just for asking what's for lunch?
(56:40) In honor of National Joke Day Cheyenne hits us with a dad joke you'll have to add to your collection!