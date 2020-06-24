Gunner and Cheyenne Daily Show Podcast 6/24

Related: Follow Gunner and Cheyenne on Instagram!

Set an alarm and wake up with Gunner & Cheyenne weekday mornings 5:30am to 10am on KMLE Country 107.9! Miss part of the show? Catch up here!

Wednesday, June 24th

(3:01) A quick idea for a Drive Thru that involves masks



(4:38) One Big Trivia Game. Can Cheyenne win even though she's in a completely different state?



(8:00) Baseball is back and Luke Combs has new music that we LOVE! Cheyenne will tell you what's going on in The Buzz.



(11:20) Producer JP's Birthday Song of the Week made for Gunner's daughter Kaelyn. Hope she likes it and you do too!



(16:00) What have you bought that you were excited about only come to find out it was a MAJOR bummer?



(19:22) Gunner's I Love You Man: Oh man! This could be the funniest one yet. Carol Baskin and Tiger King are the inspiration behind today's call.



(27:00) Riley Green has some new music out and it's awesome! Cheyenne wil play it for you in The Buzz!



(35:00) What is your favorite one hit wonder country song?



(46:10) Masterpiece Theatre: Can you guess what movie we are acting out?



(50:52) We had the opportunity to talk to new Arizona Coyotes CEO Xavier Gutierrez! He's excited for hockey to start back up as are we. He's got a lot of energy and is excited about the future!



(55:48) Gunner's I Love You Man: He's a bad dancer and calls stores asking if they sell two left shoes.