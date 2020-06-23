Gunner and Cheyenne Daily Show Podcast 6/23

Related: Follow Gunner and Cheyenne on Instagram!

Tuesday, June 23rd

(0:01) Cheyenne is in Washington State for a wedding but that didn't stop her from joining the show today!



(5:09) One Big Trivia Game: Are you ready to answer some questions and see you smart you are?



(8:25) Updates on when we can get sports!



(13:21) Cheyenne was supposed to be married this past weekend. But plans change.



(16:55) Best Stay-cation spots in The Valley?



(20:40) Gunner's I Love You Man: How Much Is That Doggy In the Window?



(21:57) Best Stay-cation spots in The Valley Continued



(30:34) The Male Karen What's his name? Have you ever asked to speak to a manager?



(40:10) Masterpiece theatre. Can you guess the scary movie we are acting out?



(46:16) I Love you man: Gunner is calling dudes at work and saying, I Love You Man. Will they say it back?