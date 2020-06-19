Gunner and Cheyenne Daily Show Podcast 6/19
Friday, June 19th
(0:01) Since Father's Day is Sunday Cheyenne starts out the show with A HEATER of a Dad Joke!
(6:50) Find out where you can get a bouquet of bacon
(9:15) One Big Trivia Game. It's the battle of who reigns supreme in the city of Mesa today.
(16:45) Cheyenne's Dad Joke of the Hour AND JP's Father's Day Song made especially for the KMLE Nation dads!
(20:20) It's monsoon season. What is your advice for newbies in The Valley?
(25:10) Gunner's I Love You Man: Will shops engrave the top of a beer can or barrell of a shotgun?
(30:30) What cities are masks mandatory? Cheyenne will tell you in The Buzz!
(36:40) We talked to Brett Eldredge on FB Live. What is he up to on Father's Day?
(38:20) What are the best country songs about dad?
(49:30) We talk to Gabby Barrett! She's got new music "Goldmine" out everywhere today including her #1 song I Hope!
(56:18) Gunner's I Love You Man! He calls a Fed Ex store saying I Love you Man! Will they say it back?