Gunner and Cheyenne Daily Show Podcast 6/18

Daily Show Podcast 6/18

Thursday, June 18th

(0:01) Cheyenne shaved her head in support of Gunner's daughter Taytem who is battling cancer.



(7:00) You a fan of Tiger King? ANOTHER cast member got in trouble with the law.



(9:34) One Big Trivia Game! Test your Pub Trivia skills!



(14:00) Are masks going to be mandatory in Arizona? Cheyenne will tell you in "The Buzz"



(18:22) Father's Dad is coming up and Producer JP's Dad has some jokes.



(21:00) Enjoy a fun new feature: "Does This Make Me Weird?"



(25:30) Gunner's Brand New I Love You Man: He calls a Fed Ex company and gets a very interesting response back when he says "I Love You Man!"



(31:00) Did you hear about who claimed the 410 MILLION dollar jackpot in Glendale? Cheyenne will let you know in "The Buzz!"



(45:00) Masterpiece Theatre Can you guess which movie we are acting out?



(57:00) I Love You Man: Gunner asks "How Much Is That Doggie In The Window?"