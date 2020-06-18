Gunner and Cheyenne Daily Show Podcast 6/18

June 18, 2020
Country
KMLE

(0:01) Cheyenne shaved her head in support of Gunner's daughter Taytem who is battling cancer. 

(7:00) You a fan of Tiger King? ANOTHER cast member got in trouble with the law.

(9:34) One Big Trivia Game! Test your Pub Trivia skills! 

(14:00) Are masks going to be mandatory in Arizona? Cheyenne will tell you in "The Buzz"

(18:22) Father's Dad is coming up and Producer JP's Dad has some jokes.

(21:00) Enjoy a fun new feature: "Does This Make Me Weird?"

(25:30) Gunner's Brand New I Love You Man: He calls a Fed Ex company and gets a very interesting response back when he says "I Love You Man!"

(31:00) Did you hear about who claimed the 410 MILLION dollar jackpot in Glendale? Cheyenne will let you know in "The Buzz!"

(45:00) Masterpiece Theatre Can you guess which movie we are acting out?

(57:00) I Love You Man: Gunner asks "How Much Is That Doggie In The Window?" 

