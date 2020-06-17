Gunner and Cheyenne Daily Show Podcast 6/17

Set an alarm and wake up with Gunner & Cheyenne weekday mornings 5:30am to 10am on KMLE Country 107.9! Miss part of the show? Catch up here!

​

(8:00) Test your trivia skills with our One Big Trivia Game



(15:20) "JP's Birthday Song of the Week" For Haley In Glendale



(21:50) Gunner's I Love You Man: He calls a dog grooming place and asks them "how much is that doggy in the window?"



(24:00) A naked man going for a run? What have you seen where you have to do a double take?



(30:00) We had a FB Live chat with Brett Eldredge



(43:40) Masterpiece Theatre. Can you guess the movie we are acting out?



(52:35) Gunner's I Love You Man: He calls a towing company asking for a toe.

