Gunner and Cheyenne Daily Show Podcast 6/17
June 17, 2020
Gunner & Cheyenne weekday mornings 5:30am to 10am on KMLE Country 107.9
(8:00) Test your trivia skills with our One Big Trivia Game
(15:20) "JP's Birthday Song of the Week" For Haley In Glendale
(21:50) Gunner's I Love You Man: He calls a dog grooming place and asks them "how much is that doggy in the window?"
(24:00) A naked man going for a run? What have you seen where you have to do a double take?
(30:00) We had a FB Live chat with Brett Eldredge
(43:40) Masterpiece Theatre. Can you guess the movie we are acting out?
(52:35) Gunner's I Love You Man: He calls a towing company asking for a toe.