Gunner and Cheyenne After Show Podcast EP15

We had the opportunity to talk to doctors at Banner Health Clinic and Cardon Children's Medical Center. Their names are Dr. Werther and Dr. Torkelson. Gunner and his family are beyond thankful for these men that are caring for his daughter Taytem. She's a four-year-old that is currently fighting Wilms tumor. #TaytemStrong These doctors share their first hand experience of how gratifying it is to help people/ children.

Related: Follow Gunner and Cheyenne on Instagram!