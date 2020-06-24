Gunner and Cheyenne After Show Podcast EP14

Related: Follow Gunner and Cheyenne on Instagram!

Gunner & Cheyenne After Show Weekly Podcast Episode #14

Xavier Gutierrez is the new CEO of The Arizona Coyotes. He's energetic, has great ideas like creating mini zambonis, and is PUMPED to be new to The Valley! He admits he's got a few things to work on (like his howl), but can't wait for PLAYOFF hockey to start. Gunner and Xavier also discuss how importent relationships are when moving up the corporate ladder. We hope you enjoy meeting Xavier, he was a pleasure to have on our podcast.