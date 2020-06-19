Gunner and Cheyenne After Show Podcast EP13

In episode #13 of the Gunner and Cheyenne After Show Podcast we set off to chat about conspiracy theories and then get into a deep discussion on our opinions about COVID-19/Corona Virus.

As far as the conspiracy theories; did you know, according to the Mayans, the world is supposed to end this Sunday June 21st? We then chat about how much we believe within the Corona Virus pandemic. Should we believe the numbers they are telling us? Will sports happen in 2020? All this and so much more in this weeks "Gunner and Cheyenne After Show Podcast".

