Granger Smith Opens Up To Gunner & Cheyenne

Granger Smith has a new album out now Country Things Vol 1. Granger is a special guy who inspires people all the time. Granger opened up to Gunner & Cheyenne about a tragic event that affected his family forever. This is something that Granger doesn't normally do. We hope his words will you heal if you are dealing with the loss of a family member. Hear the special conversation he had with Gunner dad to dad. It will make you want to hug your loved ones.

Here's the full interview with Granger Smith: