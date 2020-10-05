Granger Smith Opens Up To Gunner & Cheyenne

Hear his heartfelt advice on how to deal with loss.

October 5, 2020
Gunner & Cheyenne Show
Gunner & Cheyenne
g and c
Interview

Granger Smith has a new album out now Country Things Vol 1. Granger is a special guy who inspires people all the time. Granger opened up to Gunner & Cheyenne about a tragic event that affected his family forever. This is something that Granger doesn't normally do. We hope his words will you heal if you are dealing with the loss of a family member. Hear the special conversation he had with Gunner dad to dad. It will make you want to hug your loved ones. 

Here's the full interview with Granger Smith: 

 

