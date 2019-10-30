Your SPOOKY Humpday Update!

Here's today's Halloween Humpday Update with Gabe!

Luke Combs recently tied a major record with his debut album, "This One's For You". It has tied Shania Twain's 1997 album "Come On Over", with 50 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums Chart. He also broke another record, beating out Randy Travis and his 1987 album, "Always and Forever", by hitting most weeks at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart for a male artist.

Big congrats to Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell who recently tied the knot. The couple wed in front of family in friends in an indoor "secret garden" ceremony in Nashville

Devin Dawson and Leah Sykes also got married over the weekend. The couple exchanged vows during a ceremony in Franklin, Tennesee.

More artists were just announced as performers for the 2019 CMA Awards. Blake Shelton and Garth Brooks will be performing their hit, "Dive Bar". Brothers Osborne will be performing with fellow duo, Brooks & Dunn, and Kacey Musgraves will be performing with Willie Nelson. The CMA Awards will be held on Wednesday, November 13th.