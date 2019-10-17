The Stagecoach 2020 Lineup is Here!

The lineup for the 2020 Stagecoach festival was announced this week. The three main headliners are Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church.

The three-day festival will be held April 24-26th in Indio, California. Passes go on sale October 18th at 11am and can be purchased here: https://www.stagecoachfestival.com/pass-info.

The full lineup includes: Alan Jackson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Brandon Ratcliff, Brett Young, Bryan Adams, Carrie Underwood, Caylee Hammack, Chris Lane, Courtney Marie Andrews, Dan + Shay, Desure, Diplo, Dustin Lynch, Eric Church, Gabby Barrett, Gone West, Guy Fieri, Hailey Whitters, Hardy, Hayes Carll, Ian Noe, Ingrid Andress, Jade Jackson, Jimmie Allen, Jon Pardi, Laci Kaye Booth, Lil Nas X, Locash, Marty Stuart, Midland, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wallen, Neal McCoy, Nikki Lane, Niko Moon, Orville Peck, Pam Tillis, Paul Cauthen, Payton Smith, RaeLynn, Riley Green, Ryan Bingham, Seaforth, Shenandoah, Tanya Tucker, Teddy Robb, Temecula Road, Tenille Townes, The Haden Triplets, The Last Bandoleros, Thomas Rhett, Whitney Rose, ZZ Top, Willie Jones