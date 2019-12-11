More Garth Brooks Tour Dates? Yes Please!

Here's today's Humpday Update with Gabe:

1. Garth Brooks has extended his Dive Bar tour into 2020. He announced the news on Monday night during his weekly Inside Studio G broadcast on Facebook Live. The official dates of the extentsion have not yet been announced, but it will kick off in the Boston area due to a previous cancellation.

2. Taylor Swift was just nominated for a Golden Globe. The star was nominated for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture her song "Beautiful Ghosts" which is featured in the upcoming adaptaion of the musical Cats.

3. Taylor Swift is also featured in an upcoming documentary on Netflix titled "Miss Americana". The documentary will premiere in January when it opens up the Sundance Film Festival.

4. Jake Owen is hitting the road in 2020 for the "Down to the Tiki Tonk Tour". The singer will be hitting venues with a barstool and his acoustic guitar. The tour kicks off Feb. 14th in Des Moines, Iowa.