Can She Win It All?!

Happy Wednesday! Here's today's Humpdate Update with Gabe:

1. Lauren Alaina is one step closer to Mirrorball Trophy! This week she advanced to the final round of Dancing With The Stars which will take place next Monday night on ABC. She'll be competiting against Kel Mitchell, Hannah Brown and Ally Brooke.

2. Jordan Davis just became a dad! Davis and his wife Kristen welcomed a baby girl this week. The two announced the good news with this post on instagram.

3. Reba McEntire is bringing a familiar face on the road with her in 2020! Caylee Hammack will join Reba as they hit the road in March for a 12-date tour.

4. The Country Thunder 2020 Lineup for Arizona is here! The main headliners include Dustin Lynch, Luke Combs, Kane Brown and Eric Church. For tickets and more information, click HERE.