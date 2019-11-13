It's Been 16 Years Since Shania Twain Did What?!

Here's today's Humpday Update with Gabe!

Shania Twain will be hitting the stage at the 2019 American Music Awards for the first time in 16 years. She will perform a medley of all of her greatest hits. Other performers include Taylor Swift, Thomas Rhett and BIllie Eilish.

Jimmie Allen and his fiancee Alexis Gale announced they are expecting a baby girl together! The couple also took to instagram to share the gender reveal. The couple has been engaged since June, and this will be Allen's second child.

Reba McEntire revealed she is heading out on tour in 2020. The tour begins in Indiana on March 20th, and concludes May 9th in Michigan. The tour will take her all over the US, with a total of 12 concerts scheduled.

The CMA Awards begin tonight at 6pm MST. The awards are hosted by Carrie Underwood, with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. The awards show includes several duet performances, including Kacey Musgraves with Willie Nelson and Brothers Osborne performing will fellow duo, Brooks & Dunn.

Last but not least, you can enter to win your Not So Silent Night tickets HERE. The lineup includes Old Dominion, Rodney Atkins, AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys, Michael Ray, Lauren Alaina, Gone West, Travis Denning, and Jon Pardi!