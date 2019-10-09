Humpday Update 10-9 w/ Gabe!

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are officially husband and wife after exchanging vows in a ceremony over the weekend. The two wed in Tennessee amongst family and friends.

Florida Georgia Line has three new awards to add to their collection. The duo was recently awarded three ACM decade awards: ACM Breakout Artist of the Decade Award, ACM Single of the Decade Award (for “Cruise”), ACM Music Event of the Decade Award (for “Meant To Be” with Bebe Rexha). They recently wrapped up their summer tour and will be heading out with Kenny Chesney on his stadium tour next year.

We are so humbled to receive the first-ever ACM Breakout Artist of the Decade Award, ACM Single of the Decade Award and ACM Music Event of the Decade Award. Thank you so much to the @ACMawards and our fans for continuing to support us in such a big way. It really means a lot. -- pic.twitter.com/9292C4kL6b — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) September 29, 2019

Following their latest song release with Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay just announced that they will be heading out on an arena tour next year. The duo will be hitting 37 cities along the way, and have yet to announce any opening acts. The duo has already added three news dates since announcing this week due to high demand. The tour kicks off in Nashville in March, 2020.

added a 2nd night at bridgestone arena in nashville, and new shows in columbus + newark due to demand. thank you to everyone who bought tickets. they are going VERY quickly. let’s sell this whole thing out! ❤️



pre-sale | code: ARENATOURhttps://t.co/VQX1kX7dAU pic.twitter.com/ZEaKA7hIxL — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) October 8, 2019

Luke Combs dropped the title track to his upcoming album, “What You See Is What You Get”. In addition, he also released the entire track list which features 17 total songs and a new track featuring Eric Church. The album is set to release on November 8th, 2019.

Matt Stell scored his first No. 1 with his debut single “Prayed For You”. This is the first time a debut single has reached No. 1 in 2019. The last artist to achieve this was Jimmie Allen, with “Best Shot”. The song was written by Stell, alongside his manager Ash Bowers and Allison Veltz. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=WEJs_Bqx8_o