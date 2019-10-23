Humpday Update 10-23 w/ Gabe
Here's today's Humpday Update with Gabe!
Brett Eldredge is ready to make your Christmas glow! He announced he is heading out on a 10-date holiday tour which kicks off this December in Nashville. The Glow Live Tour is named after his 2016 Christmas album, Glow. You can purchase tickets here.
Guess what, GLOW LIVE is comin in hot, who’s comin to sing Christmas classics and sip whiskey with me?! 12/4/19 | Nashville, TN -- 12/5/19 | Nashville, TN -- 12/8/19 | Louisville, KY -- 12/10/19 | Atlanta, GA -- 12/12/19 | Columbus, OH -- 12/14/19 | Boston, MA -- 12/17/19 | New York, NY ❄️ 12/18/19 | New York, NY ❄️ 12/20/19 | Chicago, IL ❄️ 12/21/19 | Chicago, IL ❄️ --Tickets on sale 10/25 at 10am local time -- Email subscriber presale on 10/22 at bretteldredge.com ❄️ No email subscriber presale; Chase presale on 10/23
Brooks & Dunn hit another milestone in their already impressive careers. Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn became Country Music Hall of Famer's over the weekend, and were inducted with the help of Reba McEntire.
This week marked the one year anniversary of Lauren Alaina's stepfather's passing. She spent the evening performing a new routine on Dancing With The Stars to her newest single, "The Other Side", which is dedicated to her late stepfather. She was able to secure a spot in next week's competition and even got to perform her routine in front of her mom.
I know the strength to get through this performance came straight from the Lord and my stepdad Sam. This dance wasn’t just for my family, but it was for all families who have lost someone they love. Last night was the most healing moment of my life. I have never been more proud of myself. What a true gift God gave me to share Sam’s story. He was a light in this world and will live on forever through this dance and my new song, The Other Side. I will never be able to express the gratitude I have for @glebsavchenkoofficial and @dancingabc for letting me share my stepdad’s beautiful life and story. He is in a better place watching over my family. Life is short and tomorrow isn’t promised. We have to live a life we are proud of. We have to love hard and trust in God’s plan for us. Thank you for all of the encouraging words and love you have sent to my family and me. Sam- see you on The Other Side. I love you. --❤️
Dan + Shay recently made history with their newest single, "10,000 Hours". The song, which features Justin Bieber, just became the highest charting non-holiday country song on Billboard's Streaming Songs Chart. The song reached #3, passing Florida Georgia Line's "Cruise" which reached #9 back in 2013. The only other non-holiday country song to reach the top 10 this year is Blanco Brown's "The Git Up".
Kelsea Ballerini has become a master of surprise. She showed up during The Chainsmokers show in Nashville over the weekend to perform their hit crossover song, "This Feeling".