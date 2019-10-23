Humpday Update 10-23 w/ Gabe

Here's today's Humpday Update with Gabe!

Brett Eldredge is ready to make your Christmas glow! He announced he is heading out on a 10-date holiday tour which kicks off this December in Nashville. The Glow Live Tour is named after his 2016 Christmas album, Glow. You can purchase tickets here.

Brooks & Dunn hit another milestone in their already impressive careers. Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn became Country Music Hall of Famer's over the weekend, and were inducted with the help of Reba McEntire.

This week marked the one year anniversary of Lauren Alaina's stepfather's passing. She spent the evening performing a new routine on Dancing With The Stars to her newest single, "The Other Side", which is dedicated to her late stepfather. She was able to secure a spot in next week's competition and even got to perform her routine in front of her mom.

Dan + Shay recently made history with their newest single, "10,000 Hours". The song, which features Justin Bieber, just became the highest charting non-holiday country song on Billboard's Streaming Songs Chart. The song reached #3, passing Florida Georgia Line's "Cruise" which reached #9 back in 2013. The only other non-holiday country song to reach the top 10 this year is Blanco Brown's "The Git Up".

Kelsea Ballerini has become a master of surprise. She showed up during The Chainsmokers show in Nashville over the weekend to perform their hit crossover song, "This Feeling".