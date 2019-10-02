Humpday Update 10-2 with Gabe

Here's today's Humpday Update!

1. Blake Shelton revealed he is releasing a new album this December titled Fully Loaded: God's Country. The album will feature seven previously released songs and five new ones and will be out Dec.13th.

2. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman stole the show over the weekend. They sang Elton John's "Your Song" to a couple whose wedding they were attending. Talk about some impressive wedding singers.

3. Garth Brooks isn't the only one in his family releasing new music. His daughter, Allie Colleen, just dropped a track titled "Along The Way". You can listen to the track on her website here: https://www.alliecolleenmusic.com/

4. Carly Pearce & Michael Ray's wedding day is in the near future.... even though they still haven't revealed an exact date. The couple got engaged last year.

4. Justin Moore is hitting the road next January with the one and only Tracy Lawrence. The two will kick off the Late Nights and Long Necks Tour in 2020. The opening acts are set to be announced soon.

Don't forget to lookout for next week's Humpday Update with Gabe!