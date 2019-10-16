Humpday Update 10-16 w/ Gabe

The lineup for next year's Stagecoach has been announced. The festival's main headliners include Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church. Other acts include Brett Young, Dustin Lynch, Dan + Shay, Midland, Alan Jackson, Jon Pardi, and many more. The festival will be held in Indio, CA from April 24th-26th.

Trace Adkins married his girlfriend Victoria Pratt over the weekend in New Orleans. The wedding was officiated by Trace's good friend, Blake Shelton.

Singer Cam and her husband Adam Weaver took to instagram to announce they are expecting. They also mentioned that Cam is in fact seven months along, and that they have been keeping the pregnancy a secret.

Dolly Parton recently celebrated 50 years as a Grand Ole Opry member. She celebrated by performing two sold-out performaces at the Opry, she was joined by acts like Lady Antebellum, Toby Keith and Candi Carpenter.

What a beautiful weekend! Thank you to everyone who celebrated with me. 50 years of memories and magic. What more could a girl want? #DollyOpry50 pic.twitter.com/U7IqjNK1F1 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) October 13, 2019

Ashley Mcbryde is set to recieve a special CMT award this year. She will be recieving the CMT Breakout Artist of the Year award for 2019. She is nominated for New Artist of the Year at the upcoming 2019 CMA Awards, and she was also named New Female Artist of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards.