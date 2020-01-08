Did Rascal Flatts Just Breakup....?
In case you missed it.... Rascal Flatts announced yesterday that in honor of their 20th anniversary as a band, they will be heading out on their farewell tour this year.
Well, I sure hope this isn't the end of Rascal Flatts as we know it.
But, if it is, enjoy this tribute Humpday Update to the one and only Jay DeMarcus, Gary LeVox, and Joe Don Rooney.
As the song goes......... Here Comes Goodbye.......
When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter. As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell - Life is A Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. This year, and this tour, is all about YOU. Register for first access to tickets and leave a Flatts memory on the fan wall at the link in bio.