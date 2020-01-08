Did Rascal Flatts Just Breakup....?

In case you missed it.... Rascal Flatts announced yesterday that in honor of their 20th anniversary as a band, they will be heading out on their farewell tour this year.

Well, I sure hope this isn't the end of Rascal Flatts as we know it.

But, if it is, enjoy this tribute Humpday Update to the one and only Jay DeMarcus, Gary LeVox, and Joe Don Rooney.

As the song goes......... Here Comes Goodbye.......