Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Expecting Second Child with Wife

Shay Mooney's recent instagram post definitely left us "Speechless"!

Mooney, 27 and his wife Hannah announced Wednesday via Instagram that their son Asher James will soon be an older brother.

"Celebrating a number 1 with baby number 2!" Mooney captioned his Instagram. "Hannah and I have been dying to share the news. We thought for sure we’d be announcing a baby girl, but God has other plans for the Mooney’s. Found out today we’re having a BOY! Bout to be a new duo in town ------"

Hannah also took to instagram to announce the good news.

"Celebrating a #1song this week... with baby #2!" She wrote. "We have cried and laughed all morning (I thought for sure it was a girl)! -- We are over the moon and can’t wait to see this precious guy be the sweetest big brother, early next year! --"

With a son on the way, the Mooney family will soon be a family of four.

It's fair to say the couple have built their love "From The Ground Up", and we can't wait to meet baby Mooney #2!